Obituary: Robert Lynn DeLaOsa

Robert Lynn DeLaOsa (born on May 5, 1956) a cherished father, grandfather, son, brother, and husband, passed away on June 16, 2024. Born in Livermore, California, Robert was a long-time resident of Needles, California before relocating to Great Falls, Montana

Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, embodying dedication and patriotism throughout his life. His legacy is carried on by his six children, Albert, Linda, Jennifer, Samantha, Robert, and Don. Robert is also a beloved grandfather to many, Cobyn, Mackenzie, Paige, Shiann, Devin, Dominick, Victor, Nelly, Sofia, Braxton, and Summer.

He is survived by his loving mother, Virginia, and his brothers, Timothy, Angel, Danny, and Frankie. Robert is reunited in heaven with his father, Angel; his adopted parents, Albert and Linda; and his beloved wife, Irene.

Robert had a passion for tinkering with cars, cherished moments spent with his grandchildren, and loved spending time at the beach. His warmth, kindness, and unwavering love for his family will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences,click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.