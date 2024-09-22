Obituary: Robert "Rabbitt" Earl McCullough

Robert Earl "Rabbitt” McCullough, age 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Sunday, September 8, 2024. He was born in Premiscot County, Missouri. At age 17 he enlisted in the U.S Army Air Corp, stationed in Hickam Field, Hawaii until the Berlin Air Lift in 1948. He was then transferred to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana where he was a cook. In 1952, he was transferred to Saudi Arabia where he ran an ice cream factory. He was honorably discharged and sent home to Montana in 1953.

During his time on leave in 1950, he married Mary Velma Mercer, and they settled in Great Falls where they raised their family. In 1957, he started McCullough's Jet-Way Service at the main gate of MAFB. A few years later he added to his business McCullough's Wrecker Service and owned and operated it for 26 years, when he sold it. He then went to Fairbanks, Alaska and worked on the pipeline for 3 years.

His wife Mary died in 1984. One year later he partnered with his son, and they started Big Sky Tire. He worked there for 3 years and soon after married Bonnie Eaton in Steele, Missouri. They moved to LaBelle, Florida where he owned and operated a palm tree farm for a few years. After selling this farm, he and Bonnie moved to Blytheville, Arkansas where they lived until Bonnie's passing in 2018. After this he moved back to Great Falls to be with his family.

He was a member of the Uptown Optimist Club in Great Falls for many years, serving as President and distinguished Lt Governor of the Montana, Alberta, and Saskatchewan district and was also a lifetime member of the VFW.

Rabbitt loved cars, Go-cart and stock cars. He built 2 stock cars for himself. He loved spending time at his cabin on the Missouri River at the Dearborn. He was always there to help anyone who was down on their luck.

