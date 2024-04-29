Obituary: Robert W. Jones

Robert W. Jones passed away on April 27, 2024. He was born on March 15, 1958, to Howard Jones and Delores Steffani in Great Falls, MT where he attended school.

He worked at Haggerty Motors for 30 years as their lead autobody man and at Bison Ford. Robert’s work was pure artwork, and he always took pride in his work. He married Lori Paulson on July 27, 1985.

To that union, Justin and Zach were born and joined their sister, Stefanie.

Robert is survived by his wife, Lori Jones; children, Stefanie Jones (Kevin Taylor)3/15/1958, Justin (Dani) Jones, and Zach (Makall) Jones; stepmother, Jan Jones; sisters, Vicky Jones and Lisa McAllister; brother, Wayne (Shelly) Jones; brother-in-law, Roger (Teri) Paulson; grandchildren, Bode Auck, Reata Jones, Abbi Taylor, Belle Taylor and Emi Taylor; great-granddaughter, Hennley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Delores Steffani; father, Howard Jones; father-in-law, Jim Paulson; mother-in-law, Laura Paulson; and grandson, Rogan Ridge.

