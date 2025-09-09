Obituary: Roberta Rouse Lamb

Roberta Rouse Lamb passed away Friday, August 29th, surrounded by family. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Born August 16th, 1939, to Delbert and Priscilla “Ruth” Rouse, she grew up in Mundelein, Illinois. She enjoyed 4-H and playing the cello. She grew into a very talented seamstress, gardener, and cook. She graduated from Libertyville High School in 1957 and then attended MSU Bozeman where she met Ben Lamb.

On December 27th, 1958, she married Earl “Ben” Lamb in her hometown and traveled back to Bozeman, MT. She became a dedicated housewife and mother. In the early years of their marriage, they moved to Winnett, MT, Babbit, NV, and settled in Great Falls, MT. In 59 years of marriage, they had three daughters, Katheryn, Victoria, and Elizabeth.

Honing in on her green thumb, she was a member of the Hawthorne, Nevada Garden Club. She loved fresh grown vegetables, whether it was from her own garden or local Farmer’s Markets.

Roberta had quite a way with dogs; she became a very accomplished dog trainer, show ring owner-handler, and owner of Autumn Sky Kennels. She was a core member of the Electric City Kennel club, even serving as president. She traveled with her Shelties, competing in obedience and the show ring. She was also a part of the Great Falls Dog Training Club. She became an extremely valued mentor and created champions during her time in the show ring, even getting her husband to participate every once in a while.

She was very family centered. Roberta loved hosting holidays and visiting with relatives. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, phone calls with friends and family, and sending cards for every occasion. She was a loving and generous woman and will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Ruth Rouse, and her husband, Ben Lamb.

She is survived by her daughters Kathy Lamb of Pennsylvania , Vicky Frey (Mac) of California, Elizabeth Lamb Spragg of Great Falls, MT; grandchildren, Holly Spragg of Great Falls, MT, Trevor Frey (Alea) of Bozeman, MT, Andrew Spragg of Great Falls, MT; great-grandchild, Wilder Frey with another on the way; sister, Kathy Stefan of Ohio; nieces, Cindy Sharp of California, Debbie Escamilla of California, Jennifer Stefan of Ohio; sister-in-law, Pat Lamb of Missoula, MT.

The family extends their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Beehive Homes, Highgate Senior Living, and the sixth floor of Benefis Hospital.

