Obituary: Roger Gettel

On Friday, January 17, 2025, God’s angels took loving husband, father, son, and brother, Roger Gettel, to his heavenly home. His wife, Jayne, and sons, Clayton and Calvin, were at his side. Roger was born on April 4, 1961, to Dolores and Arnie Gettel and grew up on the family farm. Roger graduated from Power High School in 1979, where he played football and trumpet in the stage band.

After high school, Roger attended Helena College and completed the aviation maintenance program in 1980. He went on to work for Hensley Aviation in Havre. He earned his private pilot certificate before returning to Power to join his grandfather, dad, and brother in the family’s dryland farming operation.

Roger married Jayne Johnson in 1985, and together, they built J and R Gettel Grains and raised two sons, Clayton and Calvin, who joined the farming operation after high school. Roger was an exceptional farmer and steward of the land. He appreciated innovation and diversified the operation when he started Grassy Lake Bird Farm producing chickens, chukers, and pheasants. About eight years ago, a neighbor gave Roger a goose egg, which he incubated and hatched. Once it fledged, “John,” named after the neighbor who found the egg, flew off. But the following spring, he returned with a mate and spent several days perching on the boys’ old tree fort before flying off again. John and his mate have returned every year since to say “hi” and “thank you” before flying off to nest.

Roger was also a wizard mechanic, fabricator, and problem solver and could repair almost anything on the farm. Along with his fields and birds, he loved to garden, supplying family and friends with more vegetables and eggs than they could consume.

Roger was active and connected with his boys as they grew up, coaching their little league and 4-H archery teams. He enjoyed helping with the chain gang at his sons’ football games. In the community, Roger drove a bus route for Power Schools and enjoyed driving students to games and competitions. He served on the Teton County Fire Fee Board and was a member of the Power EMS for more than 20 years. Roger received the “Power of Impact Award” at Power High School in 2023, recognizing his significant positive impact on the community by supporting and inspiring students to be high achievers in everything they do.

In the past four years, we have learned from Roger that attitude makes all the difference. Roger never complained about his circumstances and never let ALS define him. He addressed every challenge with accommodation so he could continue to engage in every aspect of farm and family life. And he never let the disease dampen the joy and love he felt for his family and community.

He is survived by his devoted wife and best friend, Jayne; sons, Clayton and Calvin; daughter-in-law, Carly; mother, Dolores; brothers, David (Patti) and Steve (Mary); sister, Diane (Duane) Asmus; and many loving nieces and nephews.

