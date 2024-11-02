Obituary: Rolfe Merlin Sunwall

Rolfe Merlin Sunwall was born October 3, 1957, in Conrad, Montana. He was the fourth child of seven born to Sam and Doris Sunwall. In high school he was a proud Conrad Cowboy until he left to Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. There he completed his Junior and Senior year, graduating in 1975. While at Hillcrest Rolfe met Lillian “Miss Norway” and they fell in love. They were true high school sweethearts.

In 1977, Rolfe moved to Seattle to be closer to Lillian. While there he worked under Magne Telnes (his future father-in-law) and became an electrician. This trade would serve him well as he did it all his life. During his time in Seattle, he made lifelong friends. In September of 1979, Rolfe and Lil were married at Rock of Ages in Seattle, Washington. In 1980, their daughter, Trisha, was born and in 1984, their son, Caleb, was born. A couple months after Caleb was born, they packed up and moved to Montana where they lived for the next 40 years, creating a beautiful life under the Big Sky.

Rolfe started Sunwall Electric and was self-employed for many years fixing things all over Great Falls. On Thursdays he would meet for coffee with his buddies, Ken and Rich, a tradition for many years. Rolfe loved the outdoors, hunting, horseback riding, camping, skiing, and golfing. Over the years he had many beloved animals, from horses to goldens, and most recently a mutt he lovingly named, Reba, the queen of 2nd Avenue North.

Rolfe had a red tool for everything and loved helping his family and friends. He took pride in his lawn and many others too. Sometimes you would hear a lawn mower going only to realize that it was Rolfe out mowing your lawn. He taught his kids many things, but most importantly to love the Lord and our family well. Also, he often told us to go wash our car.

Rolfe had a special relationship with each one of his family members and loved his nieces and nephews so much. Each one has a story about him. Most recently he enjoyed trips to the Bob Marshall Wilderness with all the Sunwall men in the family. It was such a special time, and the number of guys grew each year. He taught his love of the mountains to them all.

Rolfe loved being a grandpa. His first grandchild, Lilliana, named him Pop Pop and it stuck. He was so proud to show up for all the kids’ concerts and games. He often thought of them while he was out and about. Always proud of his good deal, he would share his treasures with them. Rolfe's granddaughters will carry on his love of thrifting and his grandson will carry on his love of fancy muscle cars.

Rolfe had a heart attack 23 years ago however, you would never know it because he still worked hard. He mentioned how thankful he was to be able to see both his children graduate, get married, and have children. We are so thankful we had these years with him.

Survived by his wife, Lillian; children, Trisha (Nick) Heck and Caleb (Whitney) Sunwall; grandchildren, Lilliana and Addisyn Heck and Cecelia and Morgan Sunwall; sister-in-law, Martha Sunwall; sister, Marie (Roy) Barsness; brother, Darell (Janet) Sunwall; sister, Maureen (Curt) Nelson; brother, Ronald (Lynn) Sunwall; brother-in-law, Rodney (Karen) Telnes; sisters-in-law, Linda (Brad) Thompson and Anita (John) Hardy; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

