Obituary: Ronald Keith Shipley

Ronald K. Shipley passed away at the age of 84 on March 4, 2025, after living with Alzheimer's dementia for several years. Ron was born on February 10, 1941, in Sturgis, South Dakota, to Leslie and Meverette (Bekken) Shipley. He spent his first year living with his parents and two brothers on his grandparent’s ranch on the prairie north of the Black Hills. The family then moved to Nisland, South Dakota, where Ron attended school, graduating from Nisland High School in 1959.

Following graduation, Ron worked for a few years at sugar factories in Belle Fourche, SD, and in Syracuse, NY. Upon his return to Belle Fourche, he was employed at Bentz Equipment, the John Deere dealership. This began a lifetime of working in the agriculture machinery business. It was while working in Belle Fourche that he met Carol Jean Youngberg in 1971. They were married in September of 1972. Shortly after, Ron went to work for Hesston Corporation as a sales representative, and they moved to Billings, Montana, and then Denver, Colorado, for brief periods. In the fall of 1974, Ron and Carol moved to Great Falls, Montana, where they have resided since. They started their family when Melanie Lynne was born in August 1975, and then son Jason Lee arrived in January 1979. In 1987, Ron became employed by Wheatheart Manufacturing of Saskatoon, Alberta, Canada. He continued in wholesale machinery sales, traveling many miles in Montana, Idaho, and northern Wyoming until his retirement in 2008. Of course, he checked out all the fishing streams that these places had to offer!

Fly fishing was a life-long passion for Ron. The family enjoyed many camping outings, the place being determined by which streams Ron wanted to fish each time. He tied his own flies, practiced catch-and-release only, and he was a collector of fishing reels. His love and interest in fishing never waned even after his sight no longer allowed him to fly fish. Ron and Carol really enjoyed traveling, and they had many interesting and varied adventures. Wherever they were, he was interested in seeing and doing things that made each place and adventure unique. He especially enjoyed visits to Oregon where he fished with son-in-law, Chris, as well as the several fishing trips they took to Alaska. His last fishing outing was in the Black Hills in June 2024 with his brother, Dwaine, a nephew, and 2 great nephews, when he willingly shared fly fishing instructions and tips to the next generations.

Ron’s last 3 ½ months were spent at the Beehive Huckleberry home where he received the care he needed with compassion and love which was such a blessing. Even there, his quiet demeanor and endearing, unexpected wit continued. The family is grateful for the staff of the Huckleberry Home and also of Stillwater Hospice in the final days.

Preceding Ron in death are his parents; his in-laws, John and Veronica Youngberg; and his sister, Wanda Lydell. Survivors include his wife, Carol; daughter, Melanie Ptacek (Chris) of Scappoose, Oregon; son, Jason Shipley of Great Falls; brothers, Dwaine (Evelyn) and Darrell (Cathy); brothers-in-law, Tim Lydell and Melvin Youngberg (Terrie); and sisters-in-law, Sandy (Dick) Tschetter, Louise (Dean) Hohn, and Wanda (Toby) Schmaltz. Also surviving are an aunt and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will not be a funeral service, but a private celebration of life and scattering of ashes will take place in the Black Hills later in the spring. Memorials may be made as per the wishes of the donor.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.