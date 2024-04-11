Obituary: Ronald Leroy Meyers

Ronald Leroy Meyers, 81, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on April 8, 2024, following a health decline caused by pulmonary fibrosis.

Ron was born on January 23,1943, to Leona and Leroy Meyers in Jacksonville, Florida. He and his parents moved to Peoria, Illinois where he and his brother, Rick, spent most of their younger years. Following his high school graduation, Ron pursued his passion for architectural engineering, earning a Bachelor’s degree through studies in Chicago and Texas.

In March 1967, Ron began his distinguished career with the Air Force, beginning with Officer Training School. His first assignment was at Malmstrom AFB, May 1967, where he spent two years as a missile engineering officer, operations and maintenance officer, engineering officer and programming officer. He met his wife, Marla, in January 1969 and married her on August 9, 1969, 8 months later. He transferred to Anderson AFB, Guam in January 1970 where Colleen was born. After two years, Ron returned stateside for a year at F.E Warren AFB, WY.

In 1972 Ron left the military and started his civilian career at a private engineering firm in Rapid City, SD. Ron and his family moved to Toole, UT in 1973, where Brian was born. In Utah, he worked as an engineer at the Dougway Proving Grounds. In 1974, Ron returned to Great Falls, taking up a position as a civilian engineer at Malmstrom Air Force Base. His dedication to service continued in 1977 when he re-entered military life by enlisting in the Montana Air National Guard.

Ron also served as a facility engineer with the U.S. Forest Service. During his time with the forest service, he was the project manager for the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and the Veterans Memorial.

After an accomplished military career spanning over 26 years, Lt. Col. Ronald Meyers, 120th CES Operations Engineer OIC, retired from the Montana Air National Guard on December 31,1993. He continued working for the U.S. Forest Service until he retired in 1997.

He is survived by his wife, Marla; children, Colleen Mannix and Brian (Janet) Meyers; grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Kenadie, Declan, Andrew and Emily; sister-in-law, Betty Meyers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, Leroy & Leona Meyers and his brother Rick Meyers.

