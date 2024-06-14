Obituary: Ronald Martin Tweet

Ronald Martin Tweet, 72, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024. He was born on May 21, 1952, to Donald and Claryce Tweet.

After graduating from high school, he joined the US Army during the Vietnam War. Ronald and Judy were married in 1990.

Ronald worked as a carpenter, real estate agent and appraiser. He then became a bus driver. In his spare time, he would ride Harley motorcycles.

He restored old cars and trucks. He loved bringing older vehicles back to their former glory.

He is survived by his son, Donald; grandchildren, Theo Nicholson, and Hannah and Mia Willis; and sisters, Gloria Conradi and Mary Geiszler.

