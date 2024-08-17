Obituary: Ronald "Ron" Leon Brown

Ronald “Ron” Leon Brown, 65, of Vaughn, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Ron was born on April 27, 1959, in Great Falls, Montana to Margie and Leon “Buster” Brown.

Growing up he was outgoing, outspoken, and full of joy. He was a hard-working kid helping on the farm and his hard work continued as he got older. He worked at Whalen Tires for many, many, years.

He met his lifelong partner, Colleen 30 years ago and they have been inseparable ever since! He was a fun-loving man who was full of jokes and just wanted people around him to be happy.

He was always the life of any party. His family thought he was the best son, brother, husband, uncle, and grandpa anyone could ask for!

Ron loved his family, took pride in his family, and that’s what he lived for. He loved fishing, pool, riding motorcycles, and was the biggest Chicago Bears fan!

He is survived by his wife; mom; sisters; daughters; sons; nieces; nephews; grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeff; sister, Cheryl; and father, Buster.

