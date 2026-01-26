Obituary: Ronald Wayne Peach

Ronald Wayne Peach, aged 91, passed away on January 22, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

He was born on September 28, 1934, in Cloquet, Minnesota to Charles and Laura Peach. Ronald attended Cloquet Minnesota Primary School, Great Falls High School, and graduated in 1952.

Ronald went on to marry Judith K. Anderson in Great Falls, Montana on June 14, 1980.

He worked as the Car Parts Man at Valley Motor Supply for forty years. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. He was also a part of the Moose, Eagles, and Elks Clubs, but he held many offices in the Moose Club.

He was an avid reader of Western Novels, playing cards, working sudoku puzzles and he loved to travel, including two trips to Europe, one in 1962 and the other in 2005.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Laura Peach.

Ronald is survived by his spouse, Judith K. Peach of Great Falls, Montana and many cousins in Minnesota.

He will be interred at Hillcrest Lawn Mausoleum at a later date.

