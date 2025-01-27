Obituary: Roneld William Eustance

Roneld William Eustance passed away in his home on January 8th, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 90. He was born on June 18, 1934, in Great Falls, Montana to William and Lilliayn Eustance. Ron was the oldest of seven children. Ron graduated from Great Falls High School in 1952. He then went on to attend Montana State College (now University) in Bozeman where he graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Soil Conservation.

In 1958, Ron married Annah O’Brien. Ron joined the US Army Reserves Artillery that same year, and they spent time in Lawton, Oklahoma and Fort Ord, CA, where his two oldest children were born. After his Army service, he worked for the U.S. Soil Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Morrison Knudsen, where he helped to build many of the missile silos in central Montana. Ron and Annah later divorced.

Ron went on to marry Marilyn on July 15, 1975. They constructed their forever home together in Manchester and spent the next 49 years making wonderful memories, beginning with a blended family of five children.

Ron and Marilyn owned and operated the White House Market in Great Falls for over thirty years. It was well known for its meat and produce, free big-red hotdogs, and Ron’s vociferous personality. When issues arose, they were often heard storewide. Ron and his brother Russell also partnered in owning and operating the Market Place Grocery in Great Falls.

Being a natural salesman, Ron had an affinity for buying and selling salvage goods on the side. He sold everything from ice cream and candy bars to clothing and hardware. After the store closed in 1994, Ron finished his career selling cars at several dealerships, including Bison Ford and Pete’s Auto.

Even though Ron held other jobs over the years, farming and ranching were in his blood. He also enjoyed horses, and spent many years involved in O-Mok-See horse racing and Saddle Clubs. He enjoyed leadership roles at the State, District and Club levels, and was one of the founding members of the Prairie Rider’s Saddle Club.

Ron was one of the avid organizers of the Great Falls High School Class of 1952 Reunions. He did this up to their 70th reunion in 2022. Ron also served two terms as a Board Member for the Great Falls Public Schools, serving from 1984-1990.

He is survived by his Wife, Marilyn J Eustance; Children Randall Eustance (Camie); Ronda Lopez (Brad); Raeann Meeks (Kraig); Sheri Keirn (Randy); and Lara Russell (Doug); Grand Children Chanee Eustance; Everett Eustance (Jessica); Kristarae Gaskins (Dean); Ashli Weekes (Colton); Caleb Meeks (Raelynne); Eleanor Meeks; Scott Mauseth (Kristin); and Brietta and Rylan Russell; Great Grandchildren Brianne and Evan Eustance; Lilliayn Light; Tensli Rae, Emberlyn, and Bentley Weekes; and Taylor Mauseth; Brother, Russell Eustance; Sister, Lorraine Glick (Bill); Sister, Lori Eustance Aklestad; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Bibi.

