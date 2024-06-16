Obituary: Rosalie Funston

Rosalie was born on May 4, 1941, in Livingston to Kenneth and Ann Martz. She moved to Anaconda at a young age where she met her soulmate, Larry. She and Larry married on August 7, 1958, when she was 17 years old. Together they had 4 children, Larry Jr., Alan, Sandra, and Rae.

Larry spent many years providing for the family, working all over the country and world. Rosalie spent that time raising the kids, while working herself, and keeping a welcoming home. Becoming a granny was one of the most important roles of her life. She made sure everyone was taken care of and was a true mom and grandma of the westside, never hesitating to discipline if needed. She was strong, yet gentle.

Her greatest joy in life was her great-grandkids, (and Kathy Fenner's apple pie). We will forever be thankful for her being the matriarch of the family and for keeping the family glued together after all of these years.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Funston Sr. of Great Falls, MT; son, Alan (Karen) Funston of Bend, OR; daughter, Rae Funston of Great Falls, MT, daughter-in-law, Carol Funston; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.

