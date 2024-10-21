Obituary: Rose Marie Periman

Rose Marie Periman, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully on October 15, 2024, at the age of 87. She was born in Fort Peck, Montana in 1937, during the construction of the dam, to Patrick and Rose McDonnell.

The family moved to Butte, MT where Rose Marie had special memories, spent time at Columbia Gardens and walking the "M" with her friends. They settled in Deer Lodge, MT where Rose graduated from Powell County High School. Soon after she met and married Donald Periman. She became a dedicated mother to five children who she lovingly referred to as her "5 best friends."

The Perimans moved to Great Falls, MT setting up residence at Ryan Dam and later Rainbow Dam. Raising kids in the close-knit dam community and making lifelong friends were some of Rose's favorite years. Rose enjoyed bowling, gardening, sitting by any fire, and her most enjoyable pastime was sitting in the sun! Her six grandkids were her greatest gift, and she enjoyed their company.

Rose is survived by her children, sons, Kenneth and Bill (Ann-Margaret) Periman; daughters, Annie (Bill Gilbert) Baranko and Tana (Jim Nye) Periman; six grandchildren, Madison and Rylan Periman, Danielle Rushton, Alex Baranko, and Cristofer and Casey Periman; daughter-in-law, Lora Periman.

