Obituary: Ruth Elaine Winterrowd

Ruth Elaine Winterrowd, 93, of Great Falls, a retired shoe saleswoman, passed of natural causes Thursday, December 19, 2024, at home.

Ruth was born November 12, 1931, to Ann and Martin Larson in Havre, Montana, where she was raised and educated. She began selling shoes at an early age. She sold shoes in the Holiday Village Mall for over 40 years, she also sold at Hested’s, Herberger’s, and others over that time.

In 1950, Ruth and Robert Winterrowd were married in Havre.

Ruth enjoyed Bingo, watching old movies, and hanging out with her grandchildren.

She has surviving family all of Great Falls, to include daughter, Diane Tomer; sons, Rick Winterrowd and John Winterrowd; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

