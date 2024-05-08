Watch Now
Obituary: Ruth Rae Stemple Scribner

March 5, 1939 - April 26, 2024
<b>Ruth Rae Stemple Scribner</b><br/><b>March 5, 1939 - April 26, 2024</b>
Ruth Rae Stemple Scribner passed away on April 26, 2024, from complications of a stroke. Ruth was born on March 5, 1939, in Helena, MT, to her parents, Milton and Marie Stemple.

She was raised in Boulder, MT. Her great grandfather was John Adam Stemple. Stemple Pass was named after him. Ruth was proud of her family’s heritage knowing that “Stemple Pass” was named after her family.

Ruth enjoyed her family very much. She loved sewing, dancing, animals, and spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her two sons, Ray (Julie) and Bruce (Lynn); grandkids, Justin (Clarissa), Shantel (Anthony), Shaun, Cody, and Katie; great-grandkids, Donavin and Aniyah.

