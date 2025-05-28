Obituary: Samuel Grover Atkins Jr.

Samuel “Sam” Atkins passed away on May 22nd, 2025, in Great Falls, MT at the age of 89. Sam was born to parents Samuel and Gina (Fields) Atkins on April 25th, 1936, in Melbourne AL. Shortly after he was born, the family moved to Millport AL where he graduated high school in 1954.

In 1956 he moved to Great Falls, where he met the love of his life Rita (Merrill) Atkins while stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base. The young couple married on February 16th, 1957, and spent the next 68 wonderful years building a life together.

After spending a few years in the U.S Air Force, Samuel worked in security for Boeing on the Great Falls missile sites for 3 years. He then went to work for MT Power Co. Rita and Sam moved to Conrad, MT for 2 years, and back to Great Falls where he continued working at MT Power Co before he retired in 1997 as a Line Maintenance Supervisor.

Over the years Samuel enjoyed travelling, golfing, camping and fishing with his family and friends. Anyone who had the opportunity to get to know Sam, knew just how memorable and enjoyable these trips were. He will be missed, and his memories will forever be cherished.

Samuel is survived by his wife, Rita Lavae Atkins; sons Michael (Krista) Atkins and Thomas (Keri) Atkins; granddaughters Abby (Thor) Kanning and Sophie (Ryan Chang) Atkins; daughter in law Julie Pederson; and many loving nieces and nephews they couldn’t do without.

A Memorial Service will be held on May 31st, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Conlin House. 5515 Blue Jay Lane, Great Falls, MT.

