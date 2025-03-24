Obituary: Sandra J Klasner

Sandra J. (Lindsay) Klasner, 81, of Stockett, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 14th with her children by her side.

Sandra was born on December 22, 1943 to James and Nellie (Millet) Lindsay. She graduated from Centerville High School in 1962 and married her high school sweetheart Robert Klasner later that year.

Her greatest passion was taking care of her family; and she cherished being a devoted grandma, mom, wife, daughter, sister and aunt. Our hearts are broken but also grateful for our time with her. She provided unwavering love and support for her family and wholeheartedly embraced the belief that a mother’s work is never done.

Survivors include her daughter Lori and her sons Thomas and Todd (Lanni); grandsons Keegan and Christian; great-grandchildren Clayton, Macey and Ryker; sister-in-law Marsha Kovack, three nephews and six nieces.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, sister and brother-in-law Marlene and Bill Shull and nephew Casey Guisti.

