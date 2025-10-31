Obituary: Sandra Lee Johnson

Sandra Lee Johnson, a retired banker, made her final withdrawal on October 29, 2025, at 4:39 p.m. in Peace Hospice. She was surrounded by family. It is worth noting that the Montana Big Sky got a little bluer as the avid Fairfield Eagle fan passed peacefully. She was born on November 14, 1938, in Great Falls, MT, to Bill and Marthele Young Olson of Fairfield.

Sandy attended school in Fairfield and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1956. She attended college briefly, then married Jim Johnson and moved to the Bay Area of California for eight years. They returned to Fairfield in 1966 with two young boys in tow, and Fairfield, MT, would never be the same. It became her life’s work. She went to work at the First National Bank in Fairfield, where she worked alongside her parents in the bank founded by her grandparents. She continued as a bank employee until COVID sent her home from work in March 2020. She played a significant role in the growth and success of the community bank, serving on the board of directors and guiding several aspects of the thriving financial institution.

Sandy was strong-willed and competitive, with a soft, gentle, and caring touch. Sandy and Jim welcomed a daughter shortly after arriving in Montana, yet Sandy continued her career, adding another ball to her juggling act. Sandy was the ultimate community banker, and it showed in every relationship she nurtured. She was a natural leader and fostered a culture of community service. She was active in the National Association of Bank Women and served on the board of Teton Bancshares Inc. Her presence at the bank was a force that anchored the community, providing assurance of safety, soundness, and ethics.

Her personal life included service to her UCC church, the Fairfield Historical Society, the annual Swim Day fundraiser, and the Fairfield High School Scholarship Committee. She was selected as the Person of the Bench, and she was an active and boisterous Fairfield Eagle booster. She also served for many years on the Skyline Lodge board in Choteau.

Jim and Sandy rented a home upon their return to Fairfield in 1966. They later moved to a larger home in the center of Fairfield, as Fairfield became the center of Sandy’s life.

Sandy supported and encouraged her children to leave and further their education. They returned home one by one and worked beside her for many decades, turning the business of family into a family business. She was blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was present at every event that involved them. She pledged allegiance to her teams, and there was no question about her fierce loyalty as she cheered on all things Fairfield Eagles, San Francisco Giants, and Montana Grizzlies. She expected to win and recognized that it was the result of hard work.

Sandy bowled and golfed, but recently found comfort with her wonderful coffee club and their solid support. Sandy simply “showed up” and was always there. Her bond with her grandchildren included traveling and time at the cabin. She and her daughter, Marci, traveled to Salt Lake City with the grandchildren to see Michael Jordan play one of his final games. They were walking down the sidewalk, and MJ exited a player bus on the opposite side of a hedge — and Sandy, never one to miss a moment, hurdled the hedge to get a picture and/or autograph that would be cherished forever.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Marthele Olson, and her brother-in-law, Gary Winship.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Johnson of Fairfield; sons Mike (Shelly) Johnson and Mitch (Tammy) Johnson of Fairfield; daughter Marci (Jerry) Shaw of Fairfield; and her sister, Sally Jo Winship of Big Fork, MT. She has five grandchildren: Saxon and Taylor Johnson of New York City, NY; Logan (Tony) Clark of Fairfield; Jordyn (Matt) Nelson of Spokane, WA; and Austin Shaw of Fairfield. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sandy had four great-grandchildren: Parker, Sawyer, and Kendall Clark of Fairfield, and Grady Nelson of Spokane, WA.

Sandy was as committed to this family as she was to every other facet of a full and complicated life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairfield Community Hall, P.O. Box 533, Fairfield, MT 59436. A memorial service will be held at the UCC Church in Fairfield on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 11 a.m.

