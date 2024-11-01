Obituary: Sandra "Sandy" Kay Ramstead

Sandra Kay “Sandy” Ramstead returned to the arms of our Lord on October 26, 2024, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. Sandy was born in Kalispell, Montana on May 3, 1955, to Frances “Frankie” and Richard “Dick” Byrne. She graduated from Flathead High School in 1973.

Sandy moved to Great Falls after graduating from high school. She started her career at Buttrey’s in the accounting department and worked there for the next 12 years. In November 1975, Sandy met the love of her life, John. Fortunately for him, he had broken his glasses the day they met - Sandy had vowed she wouldn’t marry anyone who wore glasses! They married August 11, 1978.

They were blessed with their first born, a son, Chris in December (1983). They were blessed with Courtney in February (1987). Sandy was a natural born mother and loved raising her kids. You could always find her in the mud making pies, picking up rocks to collect, or building the biggest and most creative snowmen you could imagine. She spent countless hours attending, cheering, and scoring football and baseball games for Chris and many a prayer, care package, and help with moves for Courtney during her Air Force career. Her pride for Chris and Courtney was boundless.

Sandy started at Benefis in 1986, working for Women’s Care and the Foundation. She worked there for 33 years and helped countless people obtain financial assistance, while also working with donors to transform the lives of patients and their families. She retired in 2020.

In her retirement, Sandy was able to spend more time with her grandkids. Again, you could find her going to the candy store, playing card and board games, gardening, going on bike rides, baking, and crafting with them. Most importantly, she found time for her many hobbies - reading, crafting, baking, camping, fishing, and gardening.

In January of 2021, Sandy was diagnosed with breast cancer. She endured radiation and chemotherapy with a toughness that only Sandy possessed. We thought she had it licked, but it came back a short time later. Again, Sandy was ready to fight. Unfortunately, in March of 2024 we found out that the cancer had moved to her brain. Although Sandy’s spirit was ready to fight yet again, her body was not.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband, John; daughter, Courtney (Quaid) Harlan; son, Chris (Nicole) Ramstead; brother, Doug (Liz) Byrne; sister, Kathy (Ed) Bolt; and grandkids, Jordyn and Henry Ramstead. She is also survived by many family members and dear friends that she held in her heart always - there are so many, but here are a few: Aunt Patsy Chamberlain and Aunt Lois Lyford; sister-in-law, Emma Olson; cousins on both the Byrne and Doyle side; and nieces and nephews (and their children).

