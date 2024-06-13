Obituary: Sandra “Sandy” Lee Cereck

Sandra “Sandy” Lee Cereck passed away from natural causes on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Great Falls at the age of 69. Sandy was born on August 3, 1954, to Leo and Maggie Shanko in Great Falls. Sandy was a Great Falls High School graduate.

She married the love of her life, Dan Cereck, on June 30, 1973. They had one daughter and two grandchildren. Sandy worked several jobs over the years, but her most cherished was her 19 years in the kitchen at Eagles Manor until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with and getting to know the residents and her goal was always to make their day a little brighter.

Ceramics, cooking, and gardening were just a few of Sandy’s favorite pastimes. You could always find her cooking a nice meal or out in her yard tending to her flowers. She could spend hours in her garden. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her two grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheree; son-in-law, Randy Bradshaw; two grandchildren, Cassidy and Alex Bradshaw; sister, Shirley Shanko; brother and sister-in-law, Buddy and Jean Shanko; and her longtime friend, Bill Schmitt.

