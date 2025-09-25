Obituary: Sandrina Lynn Walker

Sandrina Lynn Walker, 46, of Great Falls passed away after a brave battle with cancer on August 25, 2025, surrounded by some of her closest friends and family.

Born in Great Falls, Montana, from Dorothy “Dotty” Walker and Wayne Walker, Sandrina was the youngest of 5 children. She graduated from Skyline Education Center in 1999 and went on to teach pre-school students with Headstart for most of the following years of her life. Sandrina was most known at Headstart for her sincere love for children and her eagerness to aid in their development. Sandrina would glow with purpose and love when touching the hearts of small children.

Sandrina was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter. She started her journey of motherhood at the early age of 16 when she brought her son, Zaine O’Meara into the world. Sandrina was an amazing mother and considered Zaine a lifelong best friend. Sandrina’s happiest moments in life were the times she was able to spend with her grandson, Kade O’Meara. The love she had for Kade was immense and unconditional.

Sandrina also loved the memories she made growing up alongside her older sister, Valerie Gregg and older brothers, Craig and Vance Walker. Sandrina’s best friends in life were Chariti Butterfield and her husband, Craig Butterfield. The bond that Sandrina and Chariti shared was a rare thing to find and hold onto in life, the two were truly inseparable.

Sandrina’s story is one of strength, courage, resilience, and redemption. She taught everyone around her the power of forgiveness and searching for positivity in life. She is most known for her rambunctious personality and tender heart towards those she loved. Sandrina found faith in Jesus Christ before her passing and is living in peace in his heavenly kingdom.

She is survived by her son, Zaine O’Meara and grandson, Kade O’Meara. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Dotty Walker.

Sandrina will be forever missed by the hearts she touched during her life.

