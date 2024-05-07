Obituary: Scott David Day

It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing of Scott David Day. Scott was born in Duluth, Minnesota on April 17, 1961, and died in his beloved Montana on April 24, 2024. He came to Montana as a baby and claimed it as his own. He was a happy-go-lucky child, full of fun and laughter. A quick wit, very articulate and always playing pranks on his family. He cared deeply about so many things.

He was a hard worker all of his life starting at age 13 with a paper route and progressing into many different jobs, most for decades at a time, two of which were General Mills and Pasta MT. He ended his career as manager of the Highwood Mobile Home Court until poor health took over.

His greatest achievement was his cherished family. A loving father to his children, supporting them in every way possible.

Scott leaves behind his mother, Donna Day Baroch; brother, Dennis (Trudy) Day; his furry friend, Rosie; three children, Jason, Tiffany, and Blake Day; five grandchildren; stepsister, Paula Baroch; and several nieces and nephews.

