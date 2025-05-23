Obituary: Scott Fredrick Spence

Scott Frederick Spence (Scotty) went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2025. Scotty was born to Doug Spence and Tracy Spence on April 6, 1998, in Thornton, Colorado. A few months later the family moved to Great Falls, MT to be close to his maternal grandparents.

Scotty attended grade school at Our Lady of Lourdes and graduated from Great Falls High School in 2016.

He loved to cook and had several jobs working as a cook in the restaurant industry. He was living in Wichita, Kansas when his daughter, Sage, was born. They moved to Sequim, WA and then to Whitefish, MT.

At the time of his death, he was living in Great Falls and working for the Roadhouse Diner.

Scotty was a wonderful father and loved his daughter, Sage, more than anything in the world. He had such a tender heart and a caring personality. He will be remembered for his forever smiling face.

Any chance he got, he would go fishing or hunting with his dad. His infectious smile was like a ray of sunshine. That’s probably why his favorite color was yellow.

Survivors include his daughter, Sage; wife, Kairlyn; parents Doug Spence and Andrea Fosnaugh Miller, Tracy Spence and Scott Manning; sister, Sydnie Spence; stepsister, Beckolby Miller; stepbrother, Xiapher Fosnaugh; maternal grandparents, Fred and Cheryl Berry, Great Falls; paternal grandparents, Bert and Scott Miller; step grandparents, John and Rumi Miller, WA and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

