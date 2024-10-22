Obituary: Scott N. Lukkason

Scott Lukkason, 68, died Thursday, October 17, 2024, at Benefis ICU following cardiac arrest. Scott was born April 25, 1956, to Joe and Dai Lukkason in Great Falls. He graduated from Three Forks High School in 1974. He attended MSU before graduating from San Francisco College of Mortuary Science.

In 1978, Scott married Shirley Todd. They lived in Three Forks, and Scott worked at K&L Mortuary. He eventually returned to Bozeman and completed his bachelor’s degree in English in 1982. During that time, he also completed a ministry training program through the Bozeman Church of Christ. He worked as a campus minister in Bozeman.

They moved to Minneapolis, and Scott worked as a minister for the Minneapolis Church of Christ. After returning to Montana in 1986, he worked for many years as a funeral director in Billings, Great Falls, and Ellensburg, WA.

He retired from funeral service in 2015, and Scott served as a minister and elder for the Great Falls Church of Christ until his death.

He was known for his optimism, joyful smile, compassion, and service to others. Scott was an avid hunter, hiker, cyclist, and lifelong learner.

Scott is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Chad (Sara) and Todd (Amanda); brother, Ross (Sue); and grandchildren, Hannah, Heidi, Gage, Levi, Silas, Amira, and Amaya.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2024, at the Great Falls Church of Christ,1300 6th St NW with viewing at 11:00 AM and the funeral at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.

