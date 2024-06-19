Obituary: Shaelyn Marie Hibbard

Shaelyn Marie Hibbard, 34, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on June 7, 2024, in her hometown. She was born on February 9, 1990, in Great Falls.

Shaelyn, known to her loved ones as Shae, was a loving mother, a protective big sister, and an outstanding wife. She always went the extra mile to ensure the well-being of others and never hesitated to show her love and care.

A woman of exceptional intelligence, she had a deep appreciation for nature, photography, and art, showcasing a natural talent for creativity. In her educational pursuits, Shaelyn attained an Associate of Arts and an Associate of Science, specializing in Surgical Dental Assisting. She also dedicated her time to managing, marketing, and branding her husband's real estate business.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Shaelyn found joy in spending quality time with her family, indulging in video games, immersing herself in nature, capturing moments through photography, and expressing herself through various forms of art.

Her generous spirit extended to helping others, reflecting her compassionate nature.

Shaelyn is survived by her husband, Nate Hibbard; sons, Kian and Beau Hibbard; sister, Mary Wartick; and father, Rick Legore.

