Obituary: Shannon Thormahlen

Shannon Thormahlen was born on May 29,1960 in Phoenix, Arizona to Father, Charles William Graves and Mother, Roslyn Eleanor Stinson Graves. She was the eldest of four siblings, sister to Erin Graves Thormahlen, Charles William Graves III, and Christopher Paul Graves. Shannon lost her 22-month battle to cancer on April 18, 2025, she was the strongest woman we have ever met, fighting right to the end.

Shannon’s family moved to Red Lodge, Montana in May of 1976. (Had they known how cold the winters are, they might have second guessed that decision!) Shannon attended and graduated from Red Lodge High School in 1979, where she met and fell in love with her husband of 44 years, Wally Dean Thormahlen. Shannon and Wally were married by her esteemed father, Father Graves, on September 27, 1980.

Their lives took them to many places following Wally’s work. Thankfully, her sister Erin and husband Dean joined the crew making it an instant traveling family. Sometimes more of a travelling circus with all the critters Shannon and Erin liked to take in! Most of the time you could find her driving the pickup with the kids and with the 5th wheel attached.

Many jobs came her way over the years, and she was very firm that a person should always work hard and “do it right the first time, no sense doing it halfway.” She was crafty and could fix pretty much anything with a little duct tape and hot glue! Our own personal MacGyver. Her greatest enjoyments came from not only being a mom but to being a grammy to her 6 grandkids. She also had numerous nieces and nephews she constantly loved.

She is survived by her husband, Wally Dean Thormahlen and their children, Mary E. Leete and her husband Joshua, sons, Landon (20) and Aiden (18) of Mustang, OK. Daughter, Katie Dee Thormahlen of Great Falls, MT and son Andrew J Ferrat (24) of Colstrip, MT. Her son, David John Thormahlen of Great Falls and his family, Jessika Hill Thormahlen with Payton (13), Brayden (12), and Blake (6).

Shannon was preceded to Heaven by her parents, Charles and Lynne Graves and Wally’s parents, Wally and Alpha Thormahlen and the many critters she always loved so much.

A celebration of life service will be held on June 12, 2025, at Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls, MT at 11:00 AM.

