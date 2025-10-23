Obituary: Sharlin Mae Arnst

Sharlin Mae Arnst, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and devoted follower of Christ, passed peacefully surrounded by family and love on October 21, 2025. Born in Conrad, Montana, on September 27, 1938, to Duane and Lizzie Bruner, Sharlin was the eldest of nine siblings and a guiding light to all who knew her.

Sharlin graduated from Valier High School and attended Montana State College, where she nurtured a lifelong love of learning and community. In 1957, she married the love of her life, Jack Arnst, and together they built a beautiful legacy over 68 years of marriage. Settling in the Eagle Butte area, Sharlin and Jack farmed and raised their family in Chouteau County, where they’ve resided since 1960.

Sharlin’s devotion to her family was unwavering. She is survived by her husband Jack and their four children: Sheryl (Greg) McGinnis, Dennis (Julie) Arnst, Lyle (Adel) Arnst, and Mike (Margie) Arnst. She was a proud and loving grandmother to Ali Heaton, Kale McGinnis, Matthew Arnst, Brian Arnst, Kayla Roberts, Lauren Arnst, Emma Miller, and Charlie Arnst. Eleven great-grandchildren were also her blessing. Her nurturing spirit extended to her siblings: Dorothy Perkins, Myrna (Vern) Monroe, Patricia (Joe) Lewis, Alethea (Lyle) Woelich. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Tony Arnst, her sister Linda Curtis and brothers Doug, Gerald, and Rodney Bruner.

Whether tending to her garden, preparing meals that warmed both body and soul, or diving deep into Bible study, Sharlin poured her heart into everything she did. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life, and she considered her greatest accomplishment to be sharing the love and message of Jesus Christ. Her kindness, wisdom, and unwavering belief touched countless lives and left an indelible mark on her community.

Sharlin’s favorite scripture was Acts 16:31:

“Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved, you and your household.”

This verse was not just a comfort to her—it was a calling she lived out daily.

Sharlin’s legacy is one of grace, strength, and devotion. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who were blessed to know her. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 8th @ 2:00 p.m. Community Bible Church of Fort Benton. Benton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

A very special thanks to all at Peace Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Memorials may be made to the Community Bible Church.

