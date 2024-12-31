Obituary: Sharon Alice Halcro

Sharon Alice Halcro, aged 74, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2024, after a lengthy illness. Sharon was born on August 29, 1950, in Great Falls and was one of five children.

Sharon worked several jobs in the community until her illness forced her into retirement. She loved outings with family and especially enjoyed picnics with the grandkids at Gibson Park. She enjoyed listening to music and watching Unsolved Mysteries…using all her detective skills. She also had her precious collection of porcelain dolls and of course all her Elvis Presley memorabilia.

Sharon is survived by her two sons, Mark and Joey Lapier of Great Falls and many nephews and nieces. Most importantly, she was grandma to a beloved family of grandchildren and great grandchildren that gave her heartfelt purpose and joy. She was also grandma to a lot of children in the neighborhood that came to grandmas for a cookie or a winter coat. None can forget her two little doggie friends, Tinkerbell and Bingo.

Sharon is survived by her sister, Diane Martell of Great Falls; and brothers, Pat (Lisa) Halcro of Great Falls and Bruce (Lorrie) of Helena.

