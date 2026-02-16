Obituary: Charles "Rusty" Reichert

Rusty passed away on February 8, 2026, at Peace Hospice, after a 9-year battle with cancer.

Rusty was born in Walla Walla, Washington on December 20, 1949, to his parents, Charles and Nancy Reichert.

After retirement he made his home in Salmon, Idaho prior to moving to Great Falls, Montana to be with his wife, Debi Reichert.

He was a retired Army Vet who served our country honorably in Vietnam, Iraq, Germany and numerous bases around the United States.

Rusty had many hobbies including a diehard Washington Huskies football fan, a gun enthusiast (NRA Member), playing board games at home with his family and cards with all of his buddies at the Great Falls Senior Center.

He will be missed by his beloved wife, Debi Reichert; sons, Tony Reichert, Rick Reichert and Chuck Reichert; daughters, Lisa Lovgren and Bobbi Reichert; 8 grandchildren; 3 great- grandchildren; his best friend, Al Reimen; and cherished pets, sweet Bud (dog) and cranky old Alice (cat).

Thank you, Rusty, for serving our country honorably. We are all proud of you!

Services will be held at a later date with friends and family in Salmon, Idaho.

