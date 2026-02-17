Obituary: Katherine (Entz) Wipf

Katherine Wipf of Cascade Colony died of natural causes on February 14, 2026, at her home. The Funeral Service is on Tuesday February 17, 2026, at 12PM with burial following at the Colony Cemetery.

Katherine was born September 10, 1931, to Paul and Mary Entz at Elmspring Colony, later moving to Glacier Colony and then Cascade Colony where she resided until her passing. On November 16, 1954, she married Jacob Wipf and together they were blessed with a beautiful family of 9 children. Helen (Isaac), Paul (Katie), Jacob, Maria (John), Emil (Frieda), Mark (Susanna), Joe, Philip, and Linda. Jacob and Katherine were married for 47 years until he preceded her in death in February 2001.

Surviving Katherine are her children, 31 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren as well as her two sisters.

Katherine was a kindergarten teacher for a number of years. She loved children, and in return was loved by so many. She loved to sing and read Scripture, and was a gifted storyteller, telling stories that she knew and remembered by heart which she shared with her children and grandchildren, and will always be treasured by all of them.

You were loved so dearly and deeply and the earthly space you filled will not remain vacant. Even though we will miss you, we rejoice with you that you are now at rest, and that God has forever wiped every tear from your eye.

