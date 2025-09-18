Obituary: Sharon Kay Ous

Sharon Kay Ous, 84, passed away Friday morning September 12, 2025, at her home in Gildford, Montana. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the First Lutheran Church in Havre with Pastor Cheryl Muncy officiating. Her burial will follow at the Highland Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Arvid. Memorial contributions in Sharon’s honor may be made to The Sletten Cancer Center in Havre, Bear Paw Hospice or to a memorial of your choice.

Sharon was born October 23, 1940, in Havre, Montana to Harold “Mack” and Marjorie (Stuart) Brownlee. She was raised on the family farm and attended school in Gildford graduating from high school in 1958. She attended the Portland School of Business for two years obtaining her associate degree and then returned to Montana. Sharon was not one to let any grass grow under her feet, she took a position at the Citizen’s Bank as a secretary.

She also worked at the Gildford Café where she met the love of her life Arvid, and they married on November 18, 1960. The couple made their home on the Brownlee farm South of Gildford and later moved into the “town” of Gildford. Sharon and Arvid raised three daughters that kept them busy with all of their activities. She and Arvid worked for three winters at Showdown Ski resort and lived in Niehart, Montana where they made many friends. Sharon also worked as a flagger for the highway construction between Havre and Chester and sold trailer homes for Bear Paw Homes.

Sharon enjoyed crafting, gardening, sewing, knitting, going garage-saling, playing rummy, people watching, and playing with the grandies while still getting on the floor to play with them at their level. The family cabin at Lake Blaine was very important to her and she enjoyed watching from her chair while everyone enjoyed their time there. Sharon was a selfless person, always giving her time and help to others, never asking for anything in return. She was known as “Nana” to everyone.

She was a member of Gildford Jolly Janes, Gildford Birthday Club, Church quilting club and Our Savior’s Hope Circle.

Preceding her in death were her parents, brother Stuart Brownlee and her husband Arvid Ous in 2024.

Sharon is survived by her three daughters; Shanna Williams of Gildford, Montana; Stephanie (Warwick) Colgan of Hamilton, Montana and Dana Donoven of Kremlin, Montana. Her Grands Malissa (Dustin), Brit, Spencer (Tammie), and Jordy (Haylee); GreatGrands; Keaten, Paxten, Jazmyn, Atikos, Makoa, Hazel, and Archie.

