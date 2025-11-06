Obituary: Sharon Mundy Saxton

Sharon Mundy Saxton, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2025, at the age of 83. She was born on June 10, 1942, in Great Falls, Montana, to Gilbert and Doris (Terry) Mundy.

Sharon grew up in Brady, Montana, alongside her brother George, where she developed the kindness, strength, and sense of community that would shape her life. She graduated from Brady High School and went on to attend Montana State College, where she earned her degree in nursing and became a Registered Nurse.

On April 5, 1986, Sharon married Phil Saxton. Together, they built a beautiful life centered around family, laughter, and love. They enjoyed traveling—especially cruises—spending time with good friends, playing games, and most of all, simply being together.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Phil; her children Patti (Shawn) Bayless, Tom (Jamie) Duff, Traci Saxton, and Eugene Saxton; and her cherished grandchildren Lyndsi (Drew) Duncan, Jenevieve (Kahl) Clark, Chloe (Brandon) Jones, Kesler Pedersen, Brooklin Duff, Kamber Pedersen, ZinZan Duff, Grayson and Sawyer McConville. She also leaves behind five adored great-granddaughters—Everlee, Perrie, Teddy, Turner, and Billy—as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Doris Mundy; her brother George Mundy.

A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at a later date in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.

Sharon’s life was one of love, service, and joy—a legacy that will continue to live on in all the hearts she touched.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.