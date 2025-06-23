Obituary: Billie Carroll Treat

Billie Carroll (Miller) Treat, 94, of Great Falls, Montana passed away on Monday, June 16, 2025. Billie met the love of her life in 1948 at 17 years old. They had a beautiful, loving marriage for 50 years until Gordon passed away in 1998. She was the youngest of 9 siblings all born in Lamesa, Texas.

Everyone loved Billie’s sweet and friendly personality. She was a classy, fun loving, beautiful southern gal. Her southern accent was loved by all who knew her. She loved to entertain in her beautiful home that Gordon fixed up with talented craftsmanship.

Billie was a devoted housewife and mother of two children. She loved her service to the community and was active in the local Church of Christ with all her friends. Most importantly, she loved the Lord. She was a leader in the Red Hat Society, served on the receiving home board, a symphony fund raising chairman, and was always generous with her time and money to many causes and needs throughout Great Falls. Billie loved music and could belt out a song right up to the end.

Thank you for all the love and care Billie received over the years by her friends, family, the Grandview in Great Falls, Missouri River Nursing Home in Fort Benton, along with her final days at Benefis Hospital will never be forgotten. We appreciate everyone who loved us and Billie for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Mona (Carl) Vanek of Pearland, TX; son, John Kelly (Debbie) Treat of Great Falls, MT; 7 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at O’Connor Funeral Home. A private, family graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery.

Memorials in Billie’s name may be made to the Great Falls Rescue Mission or the Great Falls Receiving Home.

