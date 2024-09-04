Obituary: Shirley Ann Dubois

Shirley Ann Dubois of Shelby gained her angel wings on August 28, 2024, at the age of 63.

Shirley was born in Great Falls on September 18, 1960, to Robert and Raeda Sangray. She grew up in Simms where she graduated in 1978.

Shortly after high school, Shirley married Mike Carroll of Great Falls, and they moved to Baker where they had their girls, Dana and Mandy, while he worked in the oil field.

They returned to Great Falls where they completed their family with Rick and Mykell. Shirley worked various jobs as waitressing, and after divorcing Mike in 1992, she worked the morning shift at Perkins and the evening shift at El Comedor to make ends meet for her 4 kids.

Shirley met Guy in Sun Prairie, and although they attended the same high school a few years apart, she had no idea they would end up married in 1997. Shirley and Guy then relocated to Shelby in 1998 where she remained until her time at Peace Hospice of Great Falls.

Shirley also wore many hats in Shelby, from waitressing at Pat’s Diner, custodian for Shelby Middle School, waitressing at The Frontier Inn, clerk at Main Street Convenience, clerk at Duty Free America in Sweet Grass, caregiver to Luicille Broughton, and lastly, administrative assistant for Northern Transit Interlocal where she retired early after her cancer diagnosis in January 2023.

Survivors include her husband, Guy; children, Dana (Tim) Robinson of Shelby, Mandy (Casey) Dess, Rick (Sarah) Carroll, and Mykell (Dustin) Fox all from Great Falls; siblings, Sara (Darrell) Allen, Robert (Grace) Sangray, Teresa Koskimaki, Noreen (Donny) Swearingen, and Peggy (Yung) Vo; grandchildren, Jorlynn, Mackenzie, Joslynn, Lauren, Cameron, Saylor, Jaxsynn, Brookie, Jenkins, and Ryder. Coming from a large family, she also has many nieces and nephews.

