Obituary: Shirley Jean (Hoyt) Roberts

Shirley Jean (Hoyt) Roberts–Butts, 85, passed away, Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Sweet Memorial Nursing Home in Chinook, Montana. Shirley was born August 10, 1939, in Tillamook, Oregon to Clarence Hoyt and Elsie (Beardsley) Hoyt Kehr. Shirley was raised the majority of her life in the Tobacco Valley of Montana. Shirley attended school in Warland, Ural, and Eureka.

While living in Eureka she met her husband Roy whom she married October 17, 1953 in Coeur d’ Alane, Idaho at a young age. Together they called Eureka home where she and Roy raised their two daughters, Debi and Karla.

Shirley was a stay at home mom, but periodically worked at the Gambles store, Eureka Commercial and then after the girls were gone Shirley worked for the Eureka Public Schools in the kitchen and eventually as the head cook for close to 20 years, retiring in 1998. She was an active member of the community serving on the Eureka School Board, the Eureka City Council, the Lincoln County Fair board and was a member of a Pinochle club.

In her spare time Shirley enjoyed reading, walking, sewing, gardening, camping and swimming. They lived in the best area where all could be done no matter the time of year.

Shirley is survived by her two daughters Debi (Rod) Kelly and Karla (Scott) Geda. Four grandchildren; Kirsten (JT) Smith, Jacey (Andy) Watson, Gen (Colton) Gondeiro and Scott J. (Tabitha) and 5 great grandchildren; Gunnar Smith, Axel and Timber Gondeiro, and Scott L. and Elizabeth (Ellie) Geda along with treasured numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

