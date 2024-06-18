Obituary: Shirley Marie Kralich

Mrs. Shirley M. Kralich went to be with the lord June 5, 2024, after a brief illness. She was born in Havre, Montana, November 12, 1935, to Charles and Marion Tyler and grew up on the Tyler Family Farm west of Big Sandy. She was a 1953 graduate of Big Sandy High School.

Shirley married her husband John M. Kralich on March 22, 1961. A loving marriage that would last 52 years. Together they raised three children: Rick, Mark and Denise.

Shirley spent her life as a devoted wife and mother, working alongside her husband and family on their farm just south of Big Sandy. She loved driving the tractor and combine.

A lifelong fan of Big Sandy Pioneers Basketball, Shirley rarely missed a game. She loved hunting and fishing with her family and was a long standing member of the Rebekahs.

She leaves behind her three children, Rick, Mark and Denise; grandchildren, Brendan (Taylor) Tyler, Shannon Tyler, Hallie Kralich and Sydney Rigg; great grandchildren, Devon, Kylie and Jace.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.