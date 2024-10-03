Obituary: Shirley Mayme Hoffarth

Shirley Mayme Hoffarth passed away on Monday, September 30, 2024. Shirley was born on January 1, 1928 on her family’s farm near Antelope, Montana to Viggo and Carrie (Johnson) Johansen.

She got her education from Lew Wallace County School. When she wasn’t at school, Shirley was hard at work helping around the house and farm.

Shirley moved to Plentywood, MT where she met her husband, Louie Hoffarth, at the Elgin Café. They shared their vows on June 27, 1945 and started a family of their own shortly after.

The Hoffarths relocated to Great Falls, MT in 1960 where their family flourished. Shirley and Louie were married for 68 years until Louie’s passing in 2013.

Shirley was a classic woman. She enjoyed listening to old time music and enjoyed playing the accordion. She was a master in the kitchen as well, excelling in pastries that were enjoyed by all.

Shirley is survived by her two children, Cheryl Wilson and Ron Hoffarth both of Great Falls, MT; her sister, Zelda Fink of Billings, MT; her 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.