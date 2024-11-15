Obituary: Shirley Tippetts Sand

Shirley Tippetts Sand, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 13, 2024. Shirley and her identical twin sister Sharon, were born on May 25, 1939 in Great Falls, Montana to Blake and Maurine Tippetts who raised them with their siblings on the Family Ranch near Fort Shaw on the Ashuelot bench. The twins graduated from Simms High School.

Shirley married Charles L. Sand of Craig, Montana and together raised their three children, Ron, Shari and Gina in the Sun River Valley. Their marriage eventually ended and she later married Arnie Marvin Sand Jr. (no relation) and lovingly welcomed his sons, Roger and Rodney to the fold. There were many wonderful adventures and happy years together until Arne’s passing in 2002.

Shirley was a lifelong member of the Sun River Valley Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of latterday Saints and lived as a shining example of selflessness, love, and creativity throughout her life.

She was an accomplished artist, winning countless awards for her paintings of wildlife, people and the western landscape she loved so much. Her talents included a gift for teaching and she gathered quite the following of devoted art students over the years.

Survivors include: Ron Sand (Lori) AZ, his children Isaac, Marie, and Makell, Shari Wonders (Mark Gordon) MT her children Savannah and Elijah, Gina Alder (Scott) OR. Her children Brittany and Shayna; Twin sister Sharon Rammell, MT, Linda Tippetts, MT, Allen Tippetts (Candy) UT, Julie Tippetts,(Jeff Walker), MT, 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren who were very dearly loved.

