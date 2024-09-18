Obituary: Sidney Pohaku Carlson

Sidney Pohaku Carlson, age 45, passed away June 3, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones and laser lights.

Sidney Pohaku was born on April 1, 1979, to Laurie and Derek in Oahu, Hawaii. He was born with hydrophilic cyst syndrome and against all odds he not only survived he thrived. Despite having several surgeries and hospital stays, he always managed to make his nurses laugh and smile.

Sid’s parents divorced and shortly after he moved with his mother and sister to Arizona. Laurie married Michael Carlson and onto Germany they went. Germany is where he spent most of his childhood making his lifelong friends and memories. Germany forever held a special spot in his heart.

Laurie married Perry Keaton, his dad, and in 1994 the military moved his family to Great Falls, MT. Sid started his sophomore year of High School at CMR. He created so many bonds with so many people. Sid graduated in 1998 from CMR.

Sid was a legend in his own right and was known around Great Falls, as the guy from Smiths, Goodwill, or simply the guy who walked around Great Falls and loved to karaoke. His knowledge of music is unmatched, the songs that we hear will always remind us of him.

Sid’s greatest happiness on this earth was the birth of his pride and joy, Kathlina, in 2001. Sid was a loving, and devoted father, the greatest job he ever had.

Please join us on September 21, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at O’Connor Funeral Home Memorial Chapel where we will celebrate his life. (chicka chicka yeah!)

Sidney is survived by his daughter, Kathlina (Lucas) Carlson; father, Perry Keaton; sister, Makalani McCarthy (Justin); nephews, Cameron (Cassie) and Ethan; nieces, Emma (Gus), Ava, and Grace; brother, Matthew (Brittney) Carlson; nephew, Keaton; nieces, Sophia and Matilda. Makua Kane Derek Elaban (Kellie); sisters, Keokeana (Will) and Kuilani (Jose); brothers, Kamalu (Najona), Ka’ena (Apples), and Kainoa (Kamalani).

