Obituary: Stanley "Stan" Smovir

Stan the Man cast his last line on March 2, 2025. He was born on May 31,1941, in Great Falls to John and Mary Smovir, alongside his twin sister, Evelyn. From an early age, Stan had a deep appreciation for the great outdoors, a passion that would shape his life and bring him immeasurable joy.

Stan married the love of his life, Barbara Thunstrom, in Great Falls on April 26, 1974, and together they built a life filled with love, adventure, and family. They raised two sons, David and Arthur John “AJ”, teaching them the values of hard work, laughter, and the value of a hard-earned dollar.

Stan was never happier than when he had a fishing rod in hand, standing at the water’s edge as the morning mist rolled off the lake. Whether it was casting a line in a quiet stream, reeling in a big one from the boat, or simply swapping fish tales with friends, fishing wasn’t just a pastime, it was a way of life. And if you fished with Stan, you knew one thing for certain: every catch was a keeper. He saw value in them all, no matter the size, and always made sure nothing went to waste.

His love of the outdoors extended far beyond the water. He was an avid hunter, and every Fall, his skills as a meat cutter made him a legend among friends and family. With precision and expertise, he could process a deer or elk in no time, always keeping just enough to make a fresh batch of his famous jerky.

Of all the roles Stan held in life, husband, father, outdoorsman, friend, his greatest joy was being Grandpa to his grandchildren, Chase, Annie, and Jasper. They were his pride and joy, and he treasured every moment spent with them, passing down stories, laughter, and a love for the simple joys in life.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara; his sons, David (Wendy) of Oregon and AJ (Laramie) of Great Falls; his cherished grandchildren, Chase, Annie, and Jasper; and his loyal four-legged companion, Penny.

