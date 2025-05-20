Obituary: Starla Michelle Larson

In the early hours of May 19, 2025, another star entered the universe. Starla Michelle (Moss) Larson was born February 22, 1978, in Great Falls, Montana to Brian Ed Moss and Stella Mae Anderson. Much of Starla’s childhood was spent with her mother and Anderson grandparents in Vaughn and with her father and stepmother Sandy in Sand Coulee and Shelby. She had numerous cousins as well as sisters and brothers to grow and play with.

She attended elementary school with cousins, graduating eighth grade with one of her favorite cousins, Joshua Sheldon. Starla then attended Simms High School and Shelby High School, graduating from Shelby in 1996. Shortly after, she and Douglas Larson had two beautiful daughters, whom she cherished. Secora Maelee, born in 1997 and Taylor Ranee, born in 2000.

Starla worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for over 24 years, a career she excelled in because of her caring and compassion for others and her strong work ethic. She was loved by co-workers and patients alike. In 2021, Starla started a new journey of College and a Human Resources position for a small company. She graduated with high honors and a degree in Health Information Management.

She leaves behind her beloved life partner, Brian P. Dahlhauser; daughters, Secora and Taylor (Ben); and grandsons, Everett Kordell and Elliot Jensen Keen. She is also survived by her mother, Stella M. Anderson; father, Brian Ed Moss; and stepmother, Sandy Moss.

Starla's brothers include Kennedy R. Anderson, Khalin R. Anderson (Anni), and Ryan G. Scott (Kyersten). Her sisters are Shelly Minoza (Chris), Roni Culver (Nate), and Jadie Jackson (Piper). She also leaves behind her grandfather, Thaine V. Moss, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

