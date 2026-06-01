Obituary: Stephanie Esterby-King

Stephanie Esterby-King was born on September 13, 1972, in Great Falls, MT and passed away on May 27th, 2026, in Helena, MT. There will be a Funeral Service held on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 12:00 at Croxford Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Newberry in Great Falls, MT.

Stephanie was the beloved daughter of Paul Esterby and Kathleen (Rector) Fillmore. She was raised by her mother Kathy and second dad, Matt Weingart in Great Falls and graduated from CMR High School in 1990. Throughout her life, she worked as a pharmacy technician and as a weatherization clerk with Opportunities, Inc.

Above all else, Stephanie's greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted and loving mother whose daughters were the center of her world. Her love, encouragement, and unwavering support shaped the lives of those closest to her, and the bond she shared with her children will remain a treasured gift forever. She was a constant source of comfort, laughter, and strength, always putting the needs of her loved ones before her own.

Stephanie enjoyed cooking, baking, arts and crafts, jewelry making, watching movies, sleeping in when she could or taking a long nap and spending time antiquing. She had a special love for Harry Potter, the color pink, and anything that sparkled. She also shared matching tattoos with her daughters, a lasting symbol of the deep connection and love they shared.

Those who knew Stephanie will remember her kind heart, her love of family, her creativity, and her ability to make people feel cared for and accepted. Her greatest legacy is the love she poured into her children, family, and friends. Though her presence will be deeply missed, the memories she created and the love she shared will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughters, Kayla Paige (Ben Hoeme) King and Lauren Brooke (Rich Copenhaver) King; her father, Matt Weingart; her sister, Erica Landry (Esterby); her brother, Dan Patton; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Esterby and Kathleen Fillmore; her grandmother, O’tillia Severson; her uncle, Ray Rector; Irene and Mel Richmond as well as other beloved family members who welcomed her home.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.