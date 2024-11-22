Obituary: Stephanie Paul

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Stephanie Paul. A beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend who left us peacefully on November 9, 2024, at the age of 65. Stephanie was born on August 31, 1959, in Great Falls, Montana to Lloyd Paul and JoElyn Ball, where she grew up surrounded by family, friends, and Native American traditions.

Throughout her life, Stephanie was known for her dedication to her family, always putting their needs first and providing a home full of warmth, laughter, and love. Her nurturing spirit was matched by her strength, honesty, and resilience which inspired everyone who knew her. She will be remembered for her gentle smile, her compassionate heart, and her wisdom.

Stephanie also loved the Little Shell Tribe and was an enrolled member. She was a painter by trade. Beyond her professional achievements, she enjoyed watching old westerns, taking care of her cat “Mammas”, and rooting for the Denver Broncos with her son. She also enjoyed taking out of town adventures with her friend David Lee. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her only son, Chanse Paul; mother, JoElyn Ball; brothers, Brad Davey and Don Ball; sisters, Darcie Davey, Kari (Lamb) Paul, Shannon Ball and her husband, Tim Heisler; grandchildren, Aleiah Paul, Kaiden Schoenen, and Addilyn Paul.

