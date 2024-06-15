Obituary: Stephen "Dick" Swingley

Stephen “Dick” Swingley passed away peacefully on June 13, 2024, after battling cancer for 23 years. He adopted the motto “Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.” Dick came into this world on August 28, 1947, to parents Marjorie Brown Swingley and Don Swingley. He married his high school sweetheart on September 19, 1969, and together they had 3 children.

In December 2021 Dick retired (details) after serving the City of Great Falls and the State of Montana for over 51 years. He was with the Great Falls Fire and Rescue for 30 years, rising through the ranks from a Fire Fighter to Captain to the City Fire Marshal. He then went on to work for the State of Montana and soon after became the Montana State Fire Marshal.

In high school, Dick loved playing basketball for the Rustlers and was always so proud to be in the 1st graduating class of CMR. He was instrumental in naming the mascot for the Charles M Russell High School... “The Rustlers.” After high school, he played softball for many years with TJ’s. It was a 2nd family to him, and all the children on the team were raised together and had lots of fun on weekend trips to tournaments creating lifetime memories.

Dick is survived by his wife, Randie Swingley; children, Heather Swingley Roberts, Angela (Ted Stuff) Swingley, and Spencer (Carly) Swingley; grandchildren, Skyler (Emily) Smith, Cade Stuff, Avarey Stuff, Ellianna Roberts, and Drew, Tatum and Harlow Swingley; as well as 3 great-grandchildren, Trent, Ollie and Maizey Smith; along with his beloved dog, Charlie. He is also survived by his brother, Don (Marcene) Swingley, sister, Genie (Don) Kirby; and brother, Dave (Sue) Swingley. He also leaves behind many special nieces, nephews, and friends.

