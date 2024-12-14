Obituary: Stephen "Steve" Jesse Lords

Stephen “Steve” Jesse Lords passed away on December 6, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 82. Son of Helen Marcia Grubb and Raymond Jeese Lords, he was born on August 9, 1942, in Great Falls, MT. He graduated from Great Falls High School.

Steve went on to work at Freightliner as a heavy diesel mechanic. He was then recruited by Transystems Inc. to be their VP of Maintenance, where he retired after 25 years. There he met the love of his life, Lyla Jo Larson.

Steve had the opportunity to travel extensively while working at Transystems. His clients, coworkers, and staff throughout the US and Canada loved and respected him.

He became a golfer later in life, and you could always know where he was on the course by the trail of his pipe tobacco smoke.

He is survived by his wife, Lyla Jo; daughters, Shannon Lords-Houghton and Brock Houghton of Shelter Island, NY, Kimberly Larson of Great Falls, MT; sons, Gene Lords and Michelle Lords, of Seattle, WA, Jerry Lords, of Great Falls, MT, Rob Larson and Tonisha Larson of Houston, TX; 5 grandchildren, CJ Netzley, Whitney Netzley, Joey Lords, Jacob Lords and Christian Agreda; 3 great children, Lucas, Oliver and Deklyn.

