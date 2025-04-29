Obituary: Stephen White

Stephen Craig White of Great Falls passed away on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at the age of 78. He was born on August 1, 1946, to Walter and Lorraine (Harrington) White in Great Falls, Montana. A member of Rosary Boy Scout Troop, Steve was educated in Rosary Catholic Schools in Bozeman, graduating in 1964. He received his B.S. degree from MSU in 1972.

After working for a short time at a Las Vegas medical center, he returned to Montana in 1974 to work at Columbus Hospital Laboratory as a medical technologist, where he remained employed until 1998. He also had taken over care of his niece, Tiffany, for a number of years after the death of his sister, Dawn, in 1974.

In 1982, he met and married Dora Cranmer Tigart, who was employed in the Columbus Dialysis Unit. Already a stepdad to Dora’s son, Jason, and daughter, Rayna, he welcomed son, Ryan Walter, in 1984, and daughter, Jennifer Brianna, followed in 1986. Family was always his top priority, and he spent many happy hours with the kids as they grew up, including his great-nephew, Trent.

In addition to being a lifelong avid reader of science fiction and fantasy, Steve was very active in the outdoors, doing everything from hiking the Spanish Peaks when he was a young man, to archery and rifle hunting, camping, and cutting firewood every year. He loved being out in the mountains, and he loved animals. It seemed they loved him too, and he had several beloved pets over his lifetime. Steve had made many friends and acquaintances over the years whether in the hospital, in the archery club, or at CCHD where he was employed from 2000 until he retired in 2008. A number of them have remained lifelong friends and poker buddies.

He was a kind man and friendly to all, ready to help in whatever way he could. Steve often stopped to talk with folks he didn’t even know while out in restaurants or other public settings. He had quite a sense of humor, often tricking the youngsters with his fanciful stories and pranks. He kept that into his later years, even as he lost much of his physical mobility. He will always be remembered fondly and will be deeply missed by those of us who knew and loved him.

Steve is survived by his wife, Dora of Great Falls; son, Ryan of Conrad; daughters, Jennifer (Drew) Wemple of Fort Benton and Rayna (Tigart) Bourgeois; and great- grandson, Ray Bourgeois, formerly of Great Falls, grandsons, Trevor and Aidan Bourgeois of Great Falls; granddaughters, Elliana Bourgeois and Tessa Tigart of Bozeman. He is also survived by niece, Tiffany of Absarokee; two great-nephews, Trent and Kyler Kassedyne; great-niece, Alexa Kassedyne; cousins, Terry White of Manhattan, MT and Roger White of Sandpoint, ID.

