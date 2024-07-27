Obituary: Steve James Halvorson

Steve James Halvorson, aged 68, passed away on July 18, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana.

Steve was born on August 22, 1955, to Vern Halvorson and Betty Wilson in Conrad, Montana.

He graduated from Conrad High School and went on to study at Montana State University. Steve worked in farmwork and general labor.

He was an avid outdoorsman, loved music, hiking, camping, fishing, and traveling.

Steve is survived by his lifelong partner, Mary Armstrong; daughter, Natasha Halvorson; son, Cade Halvorson; sister, Tracy Lotter; and two grandchildren, Kori Lipscombe and Kamryn Weber.

