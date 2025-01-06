Obituary: Steven Melvin Green

Steven Melvin Green, who delighted Great Falls residents for years with his dazzling Christmas light displays, passed away on December 31, 2024, at age 69. Born on November 17, 1955, in Pocatello, ID, Steve's family made Great Falls their home in 1973. After attending a semester at CMR to complete his last few credits, he graduated from Burley High School where he attended the majority of his education. He built a career as a dedicated Teamster at Buttrey warehouse and later retired from Penningtons.

When Steve and Jane's eyes met in November 1974, they recognized a love story in the making. Like many great Montana tales, theirs began with a chance encounter that blossomed into an unshakeable bond, sealed with wedding vows on May 8, 1976. For nearly five decades, they crafted a life filled with adventure, laughter, and the kind of love that only grows stronger with time.

Their early years of marriage evolved into a joyful family of four, and when their sons later ventured to the west coast, Steve and Jane discovered a second honeymoon phase. Summer found them deep in Montana's wilderness, where Steve's hearty laugh echoed across mountain lakes as they reeled in trout and shared stories around crackling campfires. As empty nesters, they embarked on an epic brewery tour from Maine to the Pacific Northwest, with Steve declaring Belt's own Pigs Ass Porter his crown jewel of craft beers.

Music was the heartbeat of their household, pulsing through their family bonds in unexpected ways. From local festivals to stadium shows, the Green family's love of music culminated in unforgettable moments like their first family concert - Pearl Jam at Washington Grizzly Stadium in 1998. Twenty years later, they recreated the magic at the same venue, but perhaps their most poignant musical memory came during Labor Day 2024. Despite requiring oxygen, Steve's face lit up brighter than the stage lights during Metallica's two-night performance in Seattle - a show he'd anticipated for two years.

His loyalty to the Chicago Bears was sealed in 1965 after winning a punt/pass/kick competition, and he stood by his team through thick and thin. Later, his sports allegiance expanded to include the MSU Bobcats, sparked by pride in his sons' choice to study in Bozeman. But nothing made Steve prouder than watching Nathan and Jacob build successful lives and find their own soulmates. He often remarked that knowing his sons had found such happiness gave him profound peace.

Steve's greatest triumph came 13 years ago when he beat stage 4 Lymphoma cancer, emerging with an infectious motto he shared with everyone he met: "EVERY DAY IS A GOOD DAY."

He leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Jane; sons, Nathan (Kristen) of Seattle, WA and Jacob (Nicky) of Forest Grove, OR; mother, Arlene of Great Falls; and sisters, Laurie (Larry) Pfau of Florence, MT and Lynette (Brent) Souther of Lakewood, CO; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

