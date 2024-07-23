Obituary: Steven Michael Cabrin

Steven Michael Cabrin died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on July 17, 2024. Born in Great Falls, MT. to Laurence and Rita Cabrin on Sept. 10, 1954, he grew up on a ranch outside of Wolf Creek, MT with his two brothers, and his two sisters, one of whom is deceased. Steven was the one of four generations to graduate high school from Cascade MT in 1972.

He joined the Navy and married Sharon Baker in Chewelah Wash. on Oct. 19, 1973. He later dedicated his life work on the BNSF railroad for 38 years. While working on the railroad, Steve raised three daughters, Nancy Sutton, Naomi Hale, and Nichole Jackson. Then proceeded to have 8 grandchildren. Kyle Lee, Emma Sutton, Mattie Sutton, Mariya LaFromboise, Cassy LaFromboise, Ryder Jackson, Shelbie Jackson, and Harlie Jackson.

Steven had become ill with multiple medical conditions and made the decision to come home to the house he has lived in since 1980. Even during this hard time, his family honored his wishes and Steve was brought home to be surrounded by his family as they took care of him themselves. He died in the arms of his loving family.

Please join us for a potluck memorial BBQ to honor Steve’s memory on Aug. 10th at 1:00 PM at the old Cabrin home now located on the Phil & Judy Wirth Ranch.

Signs with directions will be posted on the 434 road in Wolf Creek, MT. Please bring your favorite dish as Steve loved a good BBQ.

